Grayson County terminates two fire officials

Kevin Walton (left) and Kerry Price (KTEN) Kevin Walton (left) and Kerry Price (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Two top Grayson County fire officials have lost their jobs after an investigation.

Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price were terminated Wednesday after being accused of forging documents associated with personal protective equipment.

The investigation was launched on July 11. Walton and Price have five days to appeal the decision to Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt.

The county is still deciding whether criminal charges will be filed in connection with the cases.

