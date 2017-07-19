Lake Texoma fire investigation still ongoing

A good portion of the lake community out at Lake Texoma empathized with folks of U-dock at Highport Marina Wednesday night after a fire burned down some folk's home away from home. After speaking with a number of families that owned boats and property on the U-dock, they recalled trips out on the lake with families and friends, but now they're forced to start from square one.

Grayson county Emergency Manager, Sarah Somers said, "The [Texas] State Fire Marshals office is investigating and they have not completed their investigation obviously; they just got up here late this afternoon."

Paul Ayers, Texas State Fire Marshal, added, "We're going to be pulling in a lot of our resources including ATF, Texas Game Wardens, TCQ, Army Corp of Engineers. They will all be out here tomorrow to start taking a look at what happened."

"In the meantime, Grayson County Sheriff's Office will be securing the scene overnight. We just want to remind everybody it's dangerous out here still. So if folks owned a boat and they still haven't contacted anybody at the marina or been out here, it's best not to come out here tonight, wait until daybreak or contact the marina office," said Somers.