SLIDESHOW: Fire at Highport Marina - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

SLIDESHOW: Fire at Highport Marina

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Dustin House Courtesy Dustin House

POTTSBORO, Texas -- An image gallery shows Wednesday's devastating fire at Highport Marina, which bills itself as the largest such facility at Lake Texoma.

Firefighters worked for hours to bring the blaze under control as they battled heavy smoke, high temperatures and problems with the water supply.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.