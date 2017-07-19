Moonlight swim ends in tragedy at Turner Falls

DAVIS, Okla. -- Two friends went for a pre-dawn swim at Turner Falls Park early Wednesday morning. One of them went missing and was later found dead.

Davis police Chief Dan Cooper said 34-year-old Orlando Guerrero of Hurst, Texas had been camping at the park when he and a friend entered the Falls Swimming Area, which was closed. The friend called Davis Police for help at 2:29 a.m. after losing track of Guerrero.

Davis fire and police personnel, with help from Murray County EMS, searched the surrounding area. Guerrero was found in the water about 90 minutes later and could not be revived.