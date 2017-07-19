No injuries in massive fire at Lake Texoma marina

POTTSBORO, Texas -- Fire damaged multiple boats at Highport Marina on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.

Photos from the scene showed large flames roaring from the docks, with black smoke rising into the sky. The flames were confined to Dock U, one of more than two dozen docks at the facility.

"The good news is that everyone is safe with no injuries," Highport Marina said in a statement posted to Facebook. "At this time, the source of the fire is not known, and we will not know the cause until we get the official report from the fire department."

Boat owners arriving at the scene told KTEN they were devastated, estimating that the total property damage could top $1 million. Firefighters said as many as 20 boats were damaged or destroyed in the blaze; three vessels were "rescued."

One witness said a boat at the dock erupted in flames within seconds. The fire then spread rapidly. The official cause of the fire is under investigation.

The marina said "the fire on U Dock was extensive, and the dock itself is not salvageable." Highpoint Marina acknowledged that "several" boats have been impacted.

"We will update all of you once we have a plan in place to address the replacement of U Dock," the marina's statement said.

Fighting a fire at a marina is complicated by the fact that boats have tanks filled with flammable fuel. Efforts were underway to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent docks.

Pottsboro firefighters received mutual aid from other departments, including Denison and Pottsboro. They said their biggest issue -- ironically -- was getting a supply of water to the trucks on shore. When the initial smoke began to lift, several fireboats could be seen moving in to attack the flames from the water.

The thick smoke and temperatures in the 90s added to the burdens firefighters were facing. The American Red Cross dispatched a team to the scene to offer relief.

According to its website, Highport Marina is the largest facility of its type on Lake Texoma and features more than 800 boat slips.

In August 2011, a man was killed in a boat explosion and fire at Highport Marina.

Firefighters battled another blaze at J Dock in February 2015.



Black smoke rising from the fire at Highport Marina. (KTEN)