18-month-old hit and killed by car in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. -- Heartbreaking news out of Carter County.

An 18-month-old child is dead after being run over by a car.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said it happened Tuesday night around 9 p.m. just outside Ardmore near Springer.

So far, there are no details on exactly what happened.

We'll bring you the latest as it becomes available.

