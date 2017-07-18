Tom Herman's Vision For Longhorns

FRISCO, TX - "Hook 'Em Horns", said Tom Herman.

Those three words have become synonymous with Longhorns Football, but what hasn't, until recently, is losing, a trend that their new head coach Tom Herman is determined to stop.

"Losing has to be awful and you can never get used to losing. That is one of the biggest downfalls to a lot of teams is you get used to losing. No losing is awful. It's awful. It's not just oh well we'll get them next time. It's like the sky is falling type stuff," said Herman.

"His personality, as well as the rest of the staff's personality and their coaching style. They're very intense and they are going to demand a lot out of you and its exhausting for them and for players as well. Just demanding that level of leadership needed to be at the championship level," said Texas senior linebacker Naashon Hughes

"Coming off the three year stretch that this program has had, they don't want that to be their legacy. They want to be remembered as the group that turned this thing around," said Herman.

As a Texas football player or coach nothing defines your legacy quite like your performance in the Red River Showdown...a rivalry that...even when injected with new coaching blood is sure to in all the important ways stay exactly the same.

"With both of those coaches coming in, I think they are going to put a little life in the rivalry game as well as set the tone for what message they are trying to send to the other team or the other coach," said Hughes.

"I don't think it's going to be any different. I think that any two people in this stadium could be coaching OU-Texas and it'd still be a big deal," said Lincoln Riley