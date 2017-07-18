Tanker truck overturns in Madill

MADILL, Okla. -- Police say it looks like the driver of a tanker truck was traveling too fast when the big rig overturned in Madill Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Highway 70 and First Street, where the highway turns from Madill toward Oakland.

The injured driver, identified as Charles Mims of Kingston, needed help to get out of the truck's cab. He was initially taken to Alliance Health Care in Madill, but was then airlifted to the trauma center at Medical City Plano. The nature of his injuries were not released.

The flammable liquid in the tanker did not ignite; its contents were being transferred to another truck.

Some traffic was moving, but not all lanes were open as the accident scene was being cleared.