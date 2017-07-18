Woman dies in Atoka County ATV crash - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Woman dies in Atoka County ATV crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. -- A local woman is dead after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Atoka County late Monday night.

Troopers said 25-year-old Kimberlie Beckworth and 24-year-old Eric Loudermilk -- both from Tushka -- were thrown from the Polaris ATV they were passengers in when the driver, 26-year-old David Mofield of Atoka, lost control during a curve and rolled the vehicle several times. 

The accident happened about 10 p.m. three miles south of Caney on County Road 6.

Beckworth died at a Durant hospital. Loudermilk was airlifted to Medical City Plano in stable condition.

Mofield was the only one wearing a seat belt and was not badly hurt. Unsafe speed is listed as a contributing cause of the accident.

