Lott impresses Sooners staff

Ardmore's Tyreece Lott already made noise during his time in Southern Oklahoma and class 5A football, now he is continuing to do that at the D1 level.

Lott signed with OU this past spring and has already gotten the attention of the coaching staff. They say he has all the qualities needed to see some playing time. And if he keeps developing the way he is now, he could even see the field his first year on campus.