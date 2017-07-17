2017 Big 12 Media Days: Conference adds title game

FRISCO,TX. -- The Big 12 Conference is in a pattern of change when it comes to football. One of the pre-determined changes, the re-addition of the Big 12 Championship game.

"The championship game is one of our steps to being able to make sure that we do, we put ourselves in the right position," TCU Head Football Coach Gary Patterson said.

The right position for a chase at the College Football Playoff.

"I think it'll be a positive, you look at the 13th data point and that's great, but you'll have our two best teams on the last week of the season," OU Head Football coach Lincoln Riley said. "It's the last chance to make a case for the playoff on a big stage."

The Sooners are the preseason pick to reach the Big 12 title game, it would be a return trip. The Sooners won the last Big 12 Championship game back in 2010. Because the Big 12 will not go to divisions, it'll be the top two finishers going head-to-head.

"It's almost emotional more (valuable) than it is for any kind of data point. It's there, it's the best two teams, no divisions," Riley said. "You won't get the best team against the 4th best team that no one cares about. I think it's a great setup."

The Big 12 is continuing with its round robin format, so the championship game is guaranteed to be a rematch. The players couldn't care less, though, they just want their shot.

"We talked about it. We aren't against it, you know, we're ready," OU Defensive End/Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo said. "We are going to put our pads on and go. So it doesn't really matter to us."