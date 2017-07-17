New Sooners coach is highlight of day 1 at Big 12 Media Days

FRISCO, Tx. -- Day 1 at Big 12 Media Days was full of dancing, texting and of course selfies, but the talk of the Ford Center was less about who was there, and more about who was not.

" It's hard to lose a guy, number one, what he stood for, not just for Oklahoma, but for the Big 12 obviously," said TCU Head Football Coach Gary Patterson. "I considered him a friend the years now that I've played in the Big 12."

"I think he's as respected as anybody in our profession, and that's hard to find today," said Iowa State Head Football Coach Matt Campbell. "He's a guy that lived it, that breathed it, and had a phenomenal career. "

Enter Lincoln Riley, stage right.

"It's been probably best described as a whirlwind since June the 7th," Riley said.

Riley takes over the program while it's on a high, looking for a three-peat of Big 12 titles.

"We've just in the last two years been in the top five and been in the playoff once, and honestly, we're one game away nonconference-wise from almost being in it again last year," Riley said.

The 2017 campaign is led by Heisman Finalist Baker Mayfield

" I can't try to do to much," Mayfield said. "I have to ensure the younger guys that nothing will change, but if it does it will be a good one.

For Riley, It's about finding a balance between the eras.

"That will be one of my challenges is to find a way to still be myself but not discount all the lessons from him and the other guys that I've worked for and with over the past several years," Riley said.