$1.5 million grant funds Denison street upgrades

DENISON, Texas -- More than a $1.5 million has been earmarked for Denison to improve city streets.

The funds will be sued to smooth some stretches of pavement in low to moderate income neighborhoods.

The money comes from a loan backed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"There's nothing that you can do that has the biggest impact on the most people than to have a big street project like this," Denison Mayor Jared Johnson said.

You won't have to wait long to see the changes: The project is expected to be complete within 90 days.