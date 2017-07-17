Two nabbed after police car hit during chase in Ada - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two nabbed after police car hit during chase in Ada


City of Ada City of Ada

ADA, Okla. -- Two people were in custody Monday after a high-speed police chase in Ada.

City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher said the suspects allegedly hit a police car with their white Nissan Altima and tossed drugs out the window during the pursuit.

Bratcher said the occupants of the car -- identified as David Cloud and Tasha Coody -- were arrested without incident in the parking lot of a nursing home on North Country Club Road. 

