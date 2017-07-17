Ardmore police investigate gunfire at church

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A congregation is counting their blessings after a vandal tried shooting his way inside their sanctuary over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday at CrystalRock Cathedral in the 2000 block of 12th Avenue NW.

Police arrested Daniel Cuttill, 20, in connection with the gunfire.

Senior Pastor Walt Spradling said Cuttill tried breaking in to the church several times before shooting a glass door with a pistol.

Surveillance footage supplied by the church shows a man wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans taking aim at the building.

When the pistol misfired, police said Cuttill used a rock to break the glass and then go inside.

"Could have been a very dangerous situation because of the fact that he was using a gun to shoot a door out," Spradling said. "Thank God no one was hurt, and the police department was able to arrest him quickly."

Cuttill -- who is from Dexter, Iowa, according to court records -- was booked into the Carter County Jail on several charges, including burglary; possession of a firearm with an altered ID; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Editor's note: The spelling of the suspect's last name and his age have been corrected since this story was originally published online.