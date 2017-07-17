Sherman police bolster executive ranks

SHERMAN, TX -- After years of operating shorthanded, the Sherman police department is finally back to full strength. The department has grown a lot under the direction of Chief Flores; since he was sworn in in January, the city has hired 10 new officers. On Monday though, the city council authorized a third assistant chief position to help manage a department that city officials say is finally functioning at full capacity.

Lieutenant Bruce Dawsey was appointed to that role. He will manage the patrol division and not only does he feel honored but hopes this will improve the morale of the department.

"The goal of that is to continue to grow our department and continue to make it one of the best departments in North Texas," added Dawsey.

You may recognize him as the department's former spokesman.

"He's a 20-year veteran of the Sherman Police Department, so somebody that people should be very familiar with," said city spokesman Nate Strauch. "He's a really well respected guy in the community, and it's a much, much deserved promotion for him."

The council also approved Sherman PD's request to add even more officers going forward.