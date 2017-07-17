Australian woman killed in Minneapolis police shooting

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
After years of operating shorthanded, the Sherman police department is finally back to full strength. The department has grown a lot under the direction of Chief FloresMore >>
The city is leading a drive to send "Operation Kindness" care packages to Sherman police officer Tom Caver while he's on reserve duty in Afghanistan.More >>
The funds will be sued to smooth some stretches of pavement in low to moderate income neighborhoods.More >>
The occupants of the car -- identified as David Cloud and Tasha Coody -- were arrested without incident in the parking lot of a nursing home.More >>
It turns out that victim Corey Lamar had worked with suspect Ruben Christopher Jenkins, police said.More >>
Surveillance footage supplied by CrystalRock Cathedral shows a man wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans taking aim at the building.More >>
The highway patrol said the child jumped off a raft into the deeper water and never resurfaced.More >>
Russell Eugene Smith was taken into custody Friday after what Sheriff Chris Bryant is calling a thorough investigation that lasted for weeks.More >>
Ruben Christopher Jenkins of Allen, Texas, was taken into custody late Saturday night in connection with the shooting death of Corey Lamar.More >>
GAINESVILLE, TX -- Friday night was the beginning of the tenth annual rodeo in Gainesville. Our own Cash Payne put on his boots and headed out there and he has the skinny on this Texas-town tradition.More >>
