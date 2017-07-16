Ardmore man jailed on rape charge - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Ardmore man jailed on rape charge


Carter County Jail Carter County Jail

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The Carter County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Ardmore man on a charge of first degree rape.

Russell Eugene Smith was taken into custody Friday after what Sheriff Chris Bryant is calling a thorough investigation that lasted for weeks.

Smith is also facing additional charges linked to distribution of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

