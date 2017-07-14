Favor for ex-sheriff gets Wilson police chief in trouble

WILSON, Okla. -- City officials in Wilson say police Chief Felix Hernandez has been placed on administrative leave after dismissing a traffic ticket to former Love County Sheriff Joe Russell.

Wilson Mayor Frank Schaaf said the ticket was written nearly two weeks ago, but he recently learned it had been voided without the consent of a higher official.

The ticket was written to Russell after he failed to pull over for an emergency vehicle.

Schaaf said he is upset, because he considers Joe Russell to be a high-profile case given his past legal record. In March prosecutors reached a plea deal after Russell was accused of harboring a fugitive and maintaining a house where drugs were kept. As part of the agreement, Russell accepted a misdmeanor charge of willful omission of duty.

A special City Council meeting is set for next Monday to discuss the issue.