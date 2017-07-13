Big plans to boost downtown Denison

DENISON, Texas -- Downtown Denison has been booming with business lately, making the city's Main Street Improvement Plan even more exciting for residents and shop owners.

CJ's Coffee Cafe is right in the heart of the downtown district.

"It's ideal," said manager Erica Holmes. "It's a coffee shop. I mean, what else would you want when you're on Main Street than to go to a coffee shop?"

And with the improvement plan underway, businesses are bound to get even more traffic than they already have.

"Downtown generates abut a third of all the sales tax in Denison," said William Myers, vice president of the Denison Development Alliance. ""Most communities don't have that type of impact from a downtown corridor. We're trying to expand that."

The expansion plan includes a total reconstruction with brand-new amenities, including pavilions, trees, additional parking, and a modular stage.

"It gives more of an environment, provides more shade, more walkability, more pedestrian-friendly settings," Myers said. "People come down and hang out and walk next door, walk up and down the street, come to events, come to concerts."

Donna Dow, director of Main Street Denison, said preserving the historical elements downtown is crucial to the improvement plan.

"Oh, I think it's absolutely important," she said. "I think the buildings and the loft living and all of our businesses are just what make it charming, and so we want to protect and preserve the buildings at the same time."

The city of Denison plans on maintaining downtown's charming atmosphere with the new changes.

"It just it has a sense of place that you can't replicate," Myers said. "Some communities try to imitate it, but we've got an original, historic downtown district that's phenomenal."

Construction on the Main Street Improvement Plan is expected to start in 2019.