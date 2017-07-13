Pipe bomb scare at vacant house in Pottsboro - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pipe bomb scare at vacant house in Pottsboro

Posted: Updated:
KTEN KTEN

POTTSBORO, Texas -- A pipe bomb scare in Pottsboro brought Plano's bomb squad to the northern edge of Texas on Wednesday.

Investigators were checking out a home on Bentwood Drive that has been vacant for about a year when they discovered plastic pipe and a string -- an assembly that resembled a pipe bomb.

"They contacted the Plano bomb squad and they came in and they disarmed the device," said Grayson County Precinct 2 Constable Mike Putman. "Luckily, it wasn't nothing in it."

No injuries were reported, and the site has been cleared.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.