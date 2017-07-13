Pipe bomb scare at vacant house in Pottsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas -- A pipe bomb scare in Pottsboro brought Plano's bomb squad to the northern edge of Texas on Wednesday.

Investigators were checking out a home on Bentwood Drive that has been vacant for about a year when they discovered plastic pipe and a string -- an assembly that resembled a pipe bomb.

"They contacted the Plano bomb squad and they came in and they disarmed the device," said Grayson County Precinct 2 Constable Mike Putman. "Luckily, it wasn't nothing in it."

No injuries were reported, and the site has been cleared.