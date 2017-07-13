Be alert for signs of heat exhaustion

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Each leader is expected to make a statement, and if tradition holds, two questions for each man will be entertained from reporters.More >>
Each leader is expected to make a statement, and if tradition holds, two questions for each man will be entertained from reporters.More >>
This week we have an adorable little gray tabby kitten. She's about six months old, has no siblings and is the longest resident at the Morton Street Animal Shelter.More >>
This week we have an adorable little gray tabby kitten. She's about six months old, has no siblings and is the longest resident at the Morton Street Animal Shelter.More >>
With temperatures rising across the Texoma region, you are more prone to dehydration and heat exhaustion.More >>
With temperatures rising across the Texoma region, you are more prone to dehydration and heat exhaustion.More >>
Jonathan Braun, 58, was shot and killed on May 22 in the parking lot of Grandma's Indoor Gun Range on Highway 70 east of Ardmore.More >>
Jonathan Braun, 58, was shot and killed on May 22 in the parking lot of Grandma's Indoor Gun Range on Highway 70 east of Ardmore.More >>
Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested on Tuesday and charged with prescribing drugs "without a legitimate medical purpose."More >>
Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested on Tuesday and charged with prescribing drugs "without a legitimate medical purpose."More >>
Backpacks filled with school supplies will be waiting for primary, elementary and middle school students in Marietta on August 17.More >>
Backpacks filled with school supplies will be waiting for primary, elementary and middle school students in Marietta on August 17.More >>
Construction workers placed the final beam on Texoma Medical Center's $50 million expansion project Wednesday.More >>
Construction workers placed the final beam on Texoma Medical Center's $50 million expansion project Wednesday.More >>
In a written statement, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the arrest of Lindsay Daniels is part of a nationwide crackdown on health care fraud.More >>
In a written statement, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the arrest of Lindsay Daniels is part of a nationwide crackdown on health care fraud.More >>
Dive teams were dispatched to an area in the Little Mineral Arm section of the lake near Lighthouse Resort and MarinaMore >>
Dive teams were dispatched to an area in the Little Mineral Arm section of the lake near Lighthouse Resort and MarinaMore >>
A federal agent says a 28-year-old man has been arrested following a pipe bomb explosion in front of a northeast Oklahoma Air Force recruiting center.More >>
A federal agent says a 28-year-old man has been arrested following a pipe bomb explosion in front of a northeast Oklahoma Air Force recruiting center.More >>