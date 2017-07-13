Be alert for signs of heat exhaustion

ARDMORE, Okla. -- With temperatures rising across the Texoma region, you are more prone to dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Mercy Hospital in Ardmore is starting to see more of these cases.

"We actually had several yesterday, probably four or five cases yesterday, one already today," said physician assistant Nathan Murray. "So very frequent right now, especially as the humidity seems to be increasing and the temperature's rising."

Stacy Brace, who works at Sun Loan Company on Main Street, said she's not only worried about keeping herself cool.

"We have quite a few homeless people in Ardmore, and we try to make sure if we see one, we'll give them some water," she said. "We will make sure to give them a bottle of water or tell them to get some water from the coolers so they can cool off before they're out in this heat."

If you do get to the point where you're experiencing heat exhaustion, Murray urges you to seek medical attention immediately.

"These folks are not able to hold down fluids, because they're feeling nauseated at this point," he said. "They're going to need IV fluids and maybe IV medication to help with nausea. If you've made it to that point, you really just want to come see us and get some appropriate treatment."

Some common signs of heat exhaustion include:

nausea

fatigue

rapid heartbeat

The Centers for Disease Control want to remind us that infants and the elderly are especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

And be sure to provide plenty of fresh water for your pets.