WATCH LIVE: Trump-Macron news conference in Paris

PARIS -- U.S. President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hold a joint news conference in Paris starting after 11 a.m. CT.

Each leader is expected to make a statement, and if tradition holds, two questions for each man will be entertained from reporters.

Trump has not faced reporters since his eldest son Donald Jr. revealed emails that showed he eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.