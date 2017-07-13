WATCH LIVE: Trump-Macron news conference in Paris - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

WATCH LIVE: Trump-Macron news conference in Paris

Posted: Updated:

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos
CNN CNN

CLICK HERE if you have any issues viewing the live streaming video

PARIS -- U.S. President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hold a joint news conference in Paris starting after 11 a.m. CT.

Each leader is expected to make a statement, and if tradition holds, two questions for each man will be entertained from reporters.

Trump has not faced reporters since his eldest son Donald Jr. revealed emails that showed he eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.