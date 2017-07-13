Pet of the Week - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pet of the Week

DENISON, Texas  -- This week we have an adorable little gray tabby kitten.

She's about six months old, has no siblings and is the longest resident at the Morton Street Animal Shelter.

They say he his extremely friendly and playful.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at 903-465-4714, or you can just stop by.  

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.

