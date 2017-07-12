Inaugural KTEN Sports Midsummer Series

The Wednesday after the All-Star break is considered to be the slowest day in American sports. It's the one day out of the calendar year that there isn't any football, basketball, baseball or hockey.

So the KTEN Sports department decided to team up for a series of competitions.

A game of PIG (basketball), Cornhole (Fewest throws to make five in), and Football Toss (Longest throw wins).

Brendan took home the crown with a score of 15 points, Dan came in second place with 7 points and Cash finished in third place with 5 points.