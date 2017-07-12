Milestone for Denison hospital expansion - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Milestone for Denison hospital expansion

By Janelle Taylor, KTEN News
DENISON, Texas -- Construction workers placed the final beam on Texoma Medical Center's $50 million expansion project Wednesday.

The hospital's board, employees, and volunteers signed the beam before it was hoisted into place.

The four-story expansion will create hundreds of new jobs.

"It'll just help us with the opportunity to expand the hospital and expand services in a way to again serve more patients," said TMC CEO Ron Seal.

The project, which began last December, is expected to be complete early next year. It will feature the only neo-natal intensive care unit between Dallas and Oklahoma City along with adding more bed capacity.

Texoma Medical Center expansion

