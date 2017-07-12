McAlester woman accused of stealing pills at nursing home

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A McAlester woman was named as a suspect Wednesday as part of a national effort to combat health care fraud.

In a written statement, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Lindsay Daniels is accused of stealing 78 hydrocodone pills from a resident at the Beare Manor Nursing Home in Hartshorne.

"After initially denying the allegation, court documents say she later admitted to an agent that she stole the pills," the attorney general's statement said.

Daniels is facing prison time and fines if convicted.

"We will remain committed to working with other law enforcement agencies and participating in the National Health Care Fraud Takedown to remain vigilant and to protect vulnerable Oklahomans,” Hunter said.

Hunter said a woman in Edmond was also arrested after being accused of submitting more than $10,000 in false claims to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.