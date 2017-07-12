Person reported missing at Lake Texoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Person reported missing at Lake Texoma

By Carley Banks, KTEN News
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas  -- Texas Game Wardens joined the search Wednesday morning for a person reported missing in Lake Texoma.

Dive teams were dispatched to an area in Little Mineral Arm bay near Lighthouse Resort and Marina on the Texas side of the lake.

Officials said someone was swimming near the marina around 5 p.m. Tuesday when the victim went under and never resurfaced.

The Denison Fire Department's water rescue unit was also involved in the search along with Grayson County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Pottsboro Police Department.

The name, age and gender of the missing person were not released.

Earlier Wednesday, the body of a man who was swept away Monday by a swollen creek was found in Atoka County, Oklahoma. The search continued for another man who disappeared Tuesday after his boat capsized near Hugo Lake Dam.

