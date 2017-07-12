Feds link Texoma doctor to seven overdose deaths

SHERMAN, Texas -- Federal prosecutors say they have linked at least seven prescribed drug overdose deaths to a Sherman physician.

Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested in Sherman on Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, health care fraud, and money laundering.

A statement from acting United States Attorney Brit Featherston said the indictment alleges that Diamond, 56, conspired with others starting in 2010 to prescribe drugs including hydrocodone, oxymorphine, methadone, fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone, alprazolam, and zolpidem "without a legitimate medical purpose."

The statement issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Texas said patients who were prescribed the drugs died in Sulphur Springs, Texas; Ardmore, Oklahoma; McKinney, Texas; Idabel, Oklahoma; Yukon, Oklahoma; Abilene, Texas; and Hugo, Oklahoma.

If convicted, Diamond could spend the rest of his life in prison. He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing in Sherman on Friday.

Diamond operated DiamondBack Pain and Wellness Centers in Sherman and Paris. Those clinics were raided by federal agents in May.

At the time, Diamond issued a statement on Facebook questioning why pharmacies in the area had stopped filling prescriptions for his patients.

This is an unexplained circumstance that is out of my control, and inconsistent with the medical welfare of my patients."

The phone was not answered at either clinic Wednesday morning when KTEN attempted to reach Diamond for comment.

The doctor's most recent Facebook post was dated June 23. At that time, he said: