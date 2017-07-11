Denison church site gives way for new homes

DENISON, Texas -- The site of an old church just south of the downtown district is divine ground for Denison's latest housing boom.

The abandoned house of worship at the southeast corner of Armstrong Avenue and Hull Street was deemed unsafe and is now being demolished.

Holley Homes worked a deal with the city to turn the site into a new neighborhood of eight homes.

"This couldn't have happened without the help and support of the city, and the public getting behind this project," said Joshua Holley.

The homebuilder hopes to have most of the new residences complete before winter.