Carley Banks joins the KTEN News team as a reporter after graduating from Texas Tech University in May, 2017.

She has television experience as an intern, producing and writing stories for two Texas TV stations and also for Fox Sports Southwest.

Carley also wrote, reported and anchored for MCTV, Texas Tech's student-produced newscast, and wrote for the school's website.

Get in touch with Carley at cbanks@kten.com.