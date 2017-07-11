Search for missing fisherman at Hugo Lake Dam

SAWYER, Okla. -- One person is missing after a fishing boat capsized near Hugo Lake Dam early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the boat apparently got too close to the dam, where the floodgates were open and the vessel -- with a man and two sons aboard -- got caught in a whirlpool.

Antlers Fire/EMS Chief Delbert Gay said two of them were rescued by other boaters after the incident around 5:40 a.m. The older son, said to be in his late 20s, did not surface.

Units from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lake Patrol, Antlers Emergency Management, Antlers Water Rescue, Hugo Lake State Park, and the Hugo and Broken Bow fire departments were helping with the search.



Search teams looked for a missing fisherman near the Hugo Lake Dam. (KTEN)

Gay said a water rescue team from Eufala has been requested because they have specialized underwater cameras and search equipment.

The Army Corps of Engineers closed the Hugo Lake Dam flood gates to help the search personnel.

The identity of the missing person has not been released.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been amended from an earlier version to correct the family relationship of those involved.