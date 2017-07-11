READ IT: Trump Jr. emails about Russia meeting

Here is a statement issued by Donald Trump Jr. via Twitter on July 11, 2017 regarding a meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016.

The statement includes a chain of email messages that were exchanged between Trump Jr. and a man named Ron Goldstone in preparation for a meeting that also included Trump campaign officials Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort.

Trump Jr. released the documents as The New York Times published a new story about the meeting.