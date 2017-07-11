Explosion rocks Air Force recruitment center near Tulsa

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Witnesses said someone on a red motorcycle threw a backpack at the recruiting center in Bixby late Monday night; the backpack then detonated.More >>
One Texoma eatery known for burgers used it's tenth anniversary to help put a dent in child hunger.More >>
A man identified by police as Daunevyn Lynn Snowdy broke down a door Sunday morning and took his ex-girlfriend to a nearby field while threatening her with a brick.More >>
Investigators say the newborn baby of 25-year-old Taylor Cooper is experiencing methamphetamine withdrawals.More >>
Texas troopers said they had received reports of a reckless driver prior to the accident in the westbound lanes of U.S. 82 near the Grayson-Fannin County line.More >>
Voters are being asked to maintain a quarter-percent sales tax that officials say is essential to public safety in Johnston County.More >>
Authorities say hundreds of inmates rioted at an Oklahoma federal prison, taking two guards hostage and refusing to return to their cells.More >>
While admission to Saturday's Gospelfest 2017 is free, an offering will be taken to benefit the family of Kiley Russell, who was electrocuted in an accident at a Sherman apartment complex.More >>
The location in Sherman, Texas, will be celebrating with festivities on Monday, including a contest involving a 10-patty cheeseburger.More >>
Ray Olivis was driving home when he saw his neighbor's house on fire in Antlers, Oklahoma.More >>