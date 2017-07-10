Sherman kidnapping suspect in custody

SHERMAN, Texas -- A woman who kidnapped from a Sherman motel over the weekend is recovering from her injuries.

The victim was staying at the Crossroads Inn Motel when her ex-boyfriend, identified by police as Daunevyn Lynn Snowdy, allegedly broke down the door Sunday morning and took her to a nearby field while threatening her with a brick.

When police arrived, Snowdy, 28, ran away, but officers quickly tracked him down and made the arrest.

"She had injury, you know," said Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton. "I think she had a cut on her eye and some bruising on her arms. I think they said there's a potential for her to have a broken rib from being hit and slapped and punched and kicked and then pulled into this field."

Snowdy is facing a variety of charges including kidnapping, burglary and evading arrest.