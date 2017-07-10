Sherman kidnapping suspect in custody

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
A man identified by police as Daunevyn Lynn Snowdy broke down a door Sunday morning and took his ex-girlfriend to a nearby field while threatening her with a brick.More >>
A man identified by police as Daunevyn Lynn Snowdy allegedly broke down a door Sunday morning and took his ex-girlfriend to a nearby field while threatening her with a brick.More >>
Investigators say the newborn baby of 25-year-old Taylor Cooper is experiencing methamphetamine withdrawals.More >>
Investigators say the newborn baby of 25-year-old Taylor Cooper is experiencing methamphetamine withdrawals.More >>
Texas troopers said they had received reports of a reckless driver prior to the accident in the westbound lanes of U.S. 82 near the Grayson-Fannin County line.More >>
Texas troopers said they had received reports of a reckless driver prior to the accident in the westbound lanes of U.S. 82 near the Grayson-Fannin County line.More >>
Voters are being asked to maintain a quarter-percent sales tax that officials say is essential to public safety in Johnston County.More >>
Voters are being asked to maintain a quarter-percent sales tax that officials say is essential to public safety in Johnston County.More >>
Authorities say hundreds of inmates rioted at an Oklahoma federal prison, taking two guards hostage and refusing to return to their cells.More >>
Authorities say hundreds of inmates rioted at an Oklahoma federal prison, taking two guards hostage and refusing to return to their cells.More >>
While admission to Saturday's Gospelfest 2017 is free, an offering will be taken to benefit the family of Kiley Russell, who was electrocuted in an accident at a Sherman apartment complex.More >>
While admission to Saturday's Gospelfest 2017 is free, an offering will be taken to benefit the family of Kiley Russell, who was electrocuted in an accident at a Sherman apartment complex.More >>
The location in Sherman, Texas, will be celebrating with festivities on Monday, including a contest involving a 10-patty cheeseburger.More >>
The location in Sherman, Texas, will be celebrating with festivities on Monday, including a contest involving a 10-patty cheeseburger.More >>
Ray Olivis was driving home when he saw his neighbor's house on fire in Antlers, Oklahoma.More >>
Angie Parkhillralls sent us photos of the street. She said she hasn't been able to get her car out of her driveway for two months due to the conditions along Bradford Drive.More >>
Angie Parkhillralls sent us photos of the street. She said she hasn't been able to get her car out of her driveway for two months due to the conditions along Bradford Drive.More >>