Johnston County firefighters issue sales tax appeal

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. -- Firefighters in Johnston County are asking for you to vote "yes" on a quarter-cent sales tax which will be decided in a special election on Tuesday.

This isn't a new tax; it's been in place for the last five years.

Area fire departments are campaigning to keep the tax because the funds help keep the county's 11 agencies open. Each department gets anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000 a year thanks to the levy, and that money goes to buy updated equipment.

"If we didn't have this tax here, we would be probably forced to shut down," explained Reagan Fire Department Chief Dwight Campbell. "Our funding we get just keeps getting cut, continues to get cut every year. "

Voting on the proposition to continue the sales tax is set for Tuesday at local community centers in Johnston County. If voters approve the measure this time, it will remain in effect permanently.

