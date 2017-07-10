Gospel music show to benefit family of Sherman accident victim

DENISON, Texas -- Admission is free to Gospelfest 2017 at Southside Baptist Church in Denison on Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m.

An offering will be taken to benefit the family of Kiley Russell, who was electrocuted in an accident at a Sherman apartment complex on May 3.

Featured performer at the concert is Dave Williams. Doors to the concert open at 5:30 p.m.

Southside Baptist Church is located at 3500 South Park Avenue.

Call the Jill Brown Studio at 903-814-3240 for more information.