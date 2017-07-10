Gospel music show to benefit family of Sherman accident victim - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Gospel music show to benefit family of Sherman accident victim

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Courtesy

DENISON, Texas -- Admission is free to Gospelfest 2017 at Southside Baptist Church in Denison on Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m.

An offering will be taken to benefit the family of Kiley Russell, who was electrocuted in an accident at a Sherman apartment complex on May 3.

Featured performer at the concert is Dave Williams. Doors to the concert open at 5:30 p.m. 

Southside Baptist Church is located at 3500 South Park Avenue.

Call the Jill Brown Studio at 903-814-3240 for more information.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.