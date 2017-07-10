Denison teens injured when car rolls near Bells - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Denison teens injured when car rolls near Bells

Two Denison residents were injured Monday morning when their vehicle crashed on U.S. 82 near the Grayson-Fannin County line.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the gray Nissan Altima sedan went out of control and rolled over at least twice.

Passenger Destiny Thompson, 18, was rushed by air ambulance to Medical City Plano for treatment. Patrick Potts, also 18 and the driver of the car, was taken to Texoma Medical Center in Denison by ground.

According to investigators neither Thompson nor Potts was wearing a seat belt. 

Troopers said they had received reports of a reckless driver prior to the accident in the westbound lanes of U.S. 82, a four-lane divided highway.

The wreck happened near the town of Bells, about midway between Sherman and Bonham.

Injured woman airlifted to hospital after crash on U.S. 82
A medical helicopter airlifts a woman injured in the U.S. 82 crash to a hospital in Plano, Texas. (KTEN)

