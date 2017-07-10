Mooyah celebrates its 10th anniversary - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Mooyah celebrates its 10th anniversary

Posted:

DENISON, Texas -- Mooyah burgers, fries and shakes is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week. 

The location in Sherman, Texas, will be celebrating with festivities on Monday, including a contest involving a 10-patty cheeseburger.

Mooyah will also be giving back to the community during this celebration by partnering with No Kid Hungry. 

They hope to raise enough money Monday to feed 2,500 kids. 

