Texas pauses to remember slain Dallas police officers

DALLAS -- The City of Dallas is remembering four police officers and one transit officer who were killed in an ambush attack one year ago Friday.

The tragedy unfolded as a lone shooter opened fire during a protest downtown.

Dallas police officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Smith, Michael Krol, Patrick Zamarripa and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Officer Brent Thompson were killed.

The attacker, a military veteran, said he was upset about recent police shootings of African-American men that had sparked protests nationwide.

At 10 a.m. Friday, law enforcement agencies across the state parked their vehicles, stood at attention and flashed their lights for one minute in a show of support for their fallen Dallas colleagues.

Denison police joined in that solemn tribute.

