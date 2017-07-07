Texas pauses to remember slain Dallas police officers

DALLAS -- The City of Dallas is remembering four police officers and one transit officer who were killed in an ambush attack one year ago Friday.

The tragedy unfolded as a lone shooter opened fire during a protest downtown.

Dallas police officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Smith, Michael Krol, Patrick Zamarripa and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Officer Brent Thompson were killed.

The attacker, a military veteran, said he was upset about recent police shootings of African-American men that had sparked protests nationwide.

#Dallas Police Officers showing their support throughout the city flashing their red and blue lights... #DallasStrong pic.twitter.com/II2qUWt7C6 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 7, 2017

At 10 a.m. Friday, law enforcement agencies across the state parked their vehicles, stood at attention and flashed their lights for one minute in a show of support for their fallen Dallas colleagues.

Denison police joined in that solemn tribute.