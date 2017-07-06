Vehicles collide at Ardmore intersection

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A crash in Ardmore early Thursday afternoon snarled traffic and injured one motorist.

Police said an SUV and a sedan collided near the intersection of 12th Street NW and N Street NW around 1 p.m. The SUV flipped on its side.

Witnesses said several people were inside those vehicles.

"With a person pinned inside, which required us to do some extrication," said Ardmore Fire Department spokesman Jason Woidzaik. "We had to remove the roof of the car to get that individual out."

Police said one woman was taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Ambulances surround the wreckage at an Ardmore intersection. (KTEN)