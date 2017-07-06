Man cleared in fatal shooting of Ada dad who tried to drown twins

ADA, Okla. -- Last month's death of a man who was allegedly trying to drown his twin daughters has been ruled a justifiable homicide.

The decision by Pontotoc County District Attorney Paul Smith means that Cash Freeman will not be charged in the June 2 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Leland Foster.

Freeman answered the call for help from a 12-year-old neighbor girl who said Foster was trying to drown his infant children in the bathtub while holding their mother, Michelle Sorrells, at knifepoint.

Police said Freeman shot and killed Foster. Sorrells said Freeman saved their lives.

D.A. Smith said the shooting "was certainly necessary under these gripping circumstances."