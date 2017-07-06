Arsonists blamed for fire at Marietta school building

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Construction workers were preparing to begin demolition of the building when they saw fire coming from one of its rooms.More >>
This week we have an adorable little girl. She's an 11-week-old Dalmatian/Lab mix with one blue eye and one brown.More >>
"My office stands ready to defend the religious freedom of Oklahomans," Attorney General Mike Hunter said Wednesday in a written statement.More >>
A committee is being formed to consider the future of religious symbols at the chapel on the campus of East Central University.More >>
The remains of Emanuel Churchwell, 27, were partially covered by high grass in a vacant lot.More >>
One person died and nine others were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon when a speeding car careened into a travel trailer on U.S. 75.More >>
Police said James Ledbetter, 66, was traced to a gas station in Ada, almost 60 miles from home.More >>
A rescue team said they hiked seven miles to bring food and water to a group trapped behind a flooded low-water crossing.More >>
"I'm extremely grateful, extremely grateful," Lyn Snowden said. "I rescued him a while back, and now he rescued me."More >>
Neighbors told investigators that they saw Joshua Cole assaulting his wife with a knife Tuesday night at an address in the 900 block of South Bryant Avenue.More >>
