Pet of the Week

DENISON, Texas -- This week we have an adorable little girl.

She's an 11 week old Dalmatian/Lab mix with one blue eye and one brown.

She's all alone, because her brother has already been adopted.

They say she's very sweet and absolutely loves people.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl, call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at 903-465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.