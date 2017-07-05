Man found dead in Hugo was from Tulsa

HUGO, Okla. -- We now know the name of the man found dead along a street in Hugo earlier this week.

A pedestrian on the way to the store made the gruesome discovery Monday morning in the 800 block of H Street. The remains of Emanuel Churchwell, 27, were partially covered by high grass in a vacant lot.

Hugo police tell us that Churchwell was from Tulsa. His body was sent to the state medical examiner's office.