Deadly accident snarls traffic near Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- One person died and nine others were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a chain-reaction accident on U.S. 75 near Van Alstyne.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said all southbound lanes were shut down following the wreck at 12:45 p.m.

According to witnesses, a speeding black Toyota sedan approached the Highway 121 intersection and slammed into a Texas Department of Transportation work truck that was parked. The car then ricocheted into an SUV that was hauling a travel trailer, turning the trailer on its side.

Van Alstyne fatal crash
Police said a speeding black Toyota sedan hit the back of a TxDOT truck and then struck a travel trailer on U.S. 75. (KTEN)

One person in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Looks like there's a possibility if he would have been wearing a seat belt, he'd be with us today," Van Alstyne police Chief Tim Barnes said. "It's unfortunate, because that's what the equipment is there in the vehicles to do -- is to keep them from being thrown from the vehicle."

Nine others -- including some children -- were hospitalized with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Southbound traffic was backed up more than three miles on U.S. 75. All southbound lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m.

Van Alstyne crash
Police said a person in this Toyota sedan died in the crash on U.S. 75. (KTEN)

