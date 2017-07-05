Flash flood strands Johnston County campers

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
One person died and nine others were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon when a speeding car careened into a travel trailer on U.S. 75.More >>
One person died and nine others were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon when a speeding car careened into a travel trailer on U.S. 75.More >>
Police said James Ledbetter, 66, was traced to a gas station in Ada, almost 60 miles from home.More >>
Police said James Ledbetter, 66, was traced to a gas station in Ada, almost 60 miles from home.More >>
A rescue team said they hiked seven miles to bring food and water to a group trapped behind a flooded low-water crossing.More >>
A rescue team said they hiked seven miles to bring food and water to a group trapped behind a flooded low-water crossing.More >>
"I'm extremely grateful, extremely grateful," Lyn Snowden said. "I rescued him a while back, and now he rescued me."More >>
"I'm extremely grateful, extremely grateful," Lyn Snowden said. "I rescued him a while back, and now he rescued me."More >>
Neighbors told investigators that they saw Joshua Cole assaulting his wife with a knife Tuesday night at an address in the 900 block of South Bryant Avenue.More >>
Neighbors told investigators that they saw Joshua Cole assaulting his wife with a knife Tuesday night at an address in the 900 block of South Bryant Avenue.More >>
According to a preliminary report, the boy was driving an ATV on a county road when the vehicle rolled over, pinning him underneath.More >>
According to a preliminary report, the boy was driving an ATV on a county road when the vehicle rolled over, pinning him underneath.More >>
A camper rushed to help after a woman was run over at Bonham State Park on Tuesday.More >>
The long July 4th weekend is upon us, so we've compiled this list of parades, musical performances and fireworks shows across the KTEN viewing area.More >>
The long July 4th weekend is upon us, so we've compiled this list of parades, musical performances and fireworks shows across the KTEN viewing area.More >>
A man made a gruesome discovery Monday morning; now the OSBI and Hugo police are investigating after a man's body was found in a neighborhood.More >>
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX- If you're traveling this holiday weekend heads up. AAA of Texas says this is the busiest travel weekend they've ever seen. 3.2 million people are expected to hit the roads in the state of Texas according to AAA. Nationwide 44.2 million are expected to drive. That increase is 3% from last year's numbers. The reason, a booming economy and lower prices at the pump. "People have more income discretionary income this year. Incomes are risin...More >>
AAA of Texas says 3.2 million people are expected to hit the roads in the state.More >>