Oklahoma boy, 11, dies after crashing all-terrain vehicle - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Antlers boy, 11, dies after crashing all-terrain vehicle

Posted: Updated:
ATVist / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0 ATVist / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0

ANTLERS, Okla. (AP) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old boy died in an all-terrain vehicle crash on the Fourth of July.

The highway patrol says the crash happened Tuesday near Antlers, the Pushmataha County seat.

According to a preliminary report, the boy was driving an ATV on a county road when the vehicle rolled over, pinning him underneath. The highway patrol says the boy suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead Tuesday night at a hospital.

Another 11-year-old boy who was on the ATV suffered arm and leg injuries but was treated and released from a hospital. A second passenger was not hurt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Dog awakens Soper woman after fire breaks out

    Dog wakes Soper woman up after her home catches fire

    "I'm extremely grateful, extremely grateful," Lyn Snowden said. "I rescued him a while back, and now he rescued me."

    More >>

    "I'm extremely grateful, extremely grateful," Lyn Snowden said. "I rescued him a while back, and now he rescued me."

    More >>

  • Sherman police: Woman survives knife attack by husband

    Sherman police: Woman survives knife attack by husband

    Neighbors told investigators that they saw Joshua Cole assaulting his wife with a knife Tuesday night at an address in the 900 block of South Bryant Avenue.

    More >>

    Neighbors told investigators that they saw Joshua Cole assaulting his wife with a knife Tuesday night at an address in the 900 block of South Bryant Avenue.

    More >>

  • Antlers boy, 11, dies after crashing all-terrain vehicle

    Oklahoma boy, 11, dies after crashing all-terrain vehicle

    ATVist / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0ATVist / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0

    According to a preliminary report, the boy was driving an ATV on a county road when the vehicle rolled over, pinning him underneath.

    More >>

    According to a preliminary report, the boy was driving an ATV on a county road when the vehicle rolled over, pinning him underneath.

    More >>
    •   