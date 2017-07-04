Dog wakes Soper woman up after her home catches fire

SOPER, OK- Imagine a fire breaks out in the kitchen of your home. You're asleep and don't see or hear the flames cracking in the background. It happened to one Choctaw County woman, but this story has a good ending.

That woman tells us her dog took the phrase man's best friend to a different level. She says Monday night a grease fire started in her Soper home and her dog Ringo came to the rescue.

"I'm extremely grateful, extremely grateful. I rescued him a while back and now he rescued me," said Lyn Snowden.

All the damage happened in the kitchen. The rest of the house survived the fire.