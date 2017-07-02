Dispute leads to stabbing at Denison home

DENISON, TX- Denison Police say an argument ended with two people being stabbed Sunday afternoon. Police say a man and woman got into an argument at a home in the 900 block of West Coffin.

According to police, the two were in an argument when the man then pulled a knife and stabbed the woman in the rear end. Police say the woman retaliated by stabbing the man multiple times.

No names are being released. Both were taken to area hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police say the woman has been released and is in police custody. Police say both will be facing criminal charges.